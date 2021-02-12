Community invited to ‘Painting with a Twist’

The community is invited to a charity paint night at “Painting with a Twist” in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall, 6:30-9 p.m. March 25. 

Limited space is available for in-person painting but also those wanting to support the night may sign up for virtual instruction held the same night. There are two paintings to choose from and links to register can be found on the AvenuesSLS.org events page. 

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will go to benefit Avenues SLS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to become and remain active participants in the community.

