Containment set up after suspect runs across freeway

Law enforcement personnel are searching for a suspect connected to a vehicle reported stolen that then fled his car on foot and crossed the freeway.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Newhall said they had spotted the suspect at approximately 10:30 a.m. on foot on Interstate 5, north of Templin Highway and just south of Vista Del Lago, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

“We attempted to try to stop (the suspect), and he ran across the freeway lanes,” said Greengard.

The suspect had been connected to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursuit from earlier at around 10 a.m. and had been able to evade a traffic stop, Greengard said.

A containment zone was set up for the area, with the two outside lanes of the I-5 south being closed in order to give law enforcement space to conduct their search.

A LASD helicopter was assisting with the search, while a CHP helicopter had been called off.

As of 11:10 a.m., a suspect had not yet been detained.