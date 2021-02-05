Containment set up following attempted robbery in Castaic

At least three suspects are in custody following a report of an attempted robbery in Castaic on Friday.

The call was first reported around 12:30 p.m. near the 27000 block of Quincy Street, near Hasley Canyon, according to Sgt. Robert Gonzalez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“They fled the scene after an attempted robbery,” said Gonzalez.

Deputies responding to reports of an attempted robbery in Castaic on Friday. Feb. 5, 2021. Dan Watson/ The Signal.

Initial reports indicated that a gun had been involved in the attempted robbery, however, no property was taken from any alleged victims.

The suspects were then discovered nearby, according to Gonzalez.

“It looks like they have everyone detained,” said Gonzalez at 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.