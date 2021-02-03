COVID-19: New mass vaccination site coming to L.A. County

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday a partnership with the federal government for a pilot project to establish two state-federal, mass vaccination sites, including one in Los Angeles County, as part of a wider effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the first 100 days of Joe Biden’s administration.

A site is set to be established at California State University, Los Angeles, with another in Oakland, co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to distribute a minimum of 6,000 doses per day, Newsom said.

“None of the vaccines come from otherwise allocated vaccines that we will be receiving here in the state of California — this is additive,” he added.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged the announcement during the county’s daily COVID-19 briefing, thanking the county’s community partners who help to manage the county’s vaccination sites.

“A heartfelt thanks to all of you for all you’re doing as we cope with scarce supply but an extensive network that’s going to try to do their very best to very quickly get the vaccine we’re allocated into the arms of people who are eligible,” she said.

More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across L.A. County, with Ferrer announcing Wednesday the county has used a larger percentage of the supplies at hand than other counties across the country, including New York City and Chicago, among others.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 5,189

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,129,503

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 256

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 17,308

Hospitalizations countywide: 5,165; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 1: 71, with 1,020 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Wednesday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Feb. 2: 24,082

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Feb. 2: 206, with two additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday and three more Monday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 17,618

Unincorporated – Acton: 399

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 229

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 40

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 709

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,426 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37

Unincorporated – Newhall: 62

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus: 121

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 960

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 272

Unincorporated – Valencia: 163

