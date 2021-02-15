Crash involving Sheriff’s vehicle results in minor injuries

A traffic collision involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Canyon Country Monday morning resulted in minor injuries, according to first responders.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of an expanded traffic collision at around 9:25 a.m., near Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road, according to Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

A two-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle ends with minor injuries in Canyon Country on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Photo by Richard Hutchings

“Sheriff’s called us with a possible person’s trapped but we had no persons trapped,” he said, confirming that one of the vehicles involved in the two-car crash was a Sheriff’s Department vehicle.

The incident was described as violent after the Sheriff’s vehicle “t-boned” a Cadillac, according to resident Richard Hutchings, who said he witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

There were only non-life-threatening injuries reported, Peters added. . The Sheriff’s deputy “is OK from the collision and did not sustain injury,” said Natalie Arriaga, a deputy and Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman. The condition of the other driver was not immediately known.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials remained on the scene well after 10 a.m. to conduct an investigation, as well as to block off traffic on Soledad Canyon Road, according to Lt. Doug Morhoff.