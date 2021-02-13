Daily COVID-19 case number falls in the SCV

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three more COVID-19 deaths Friday, as Los Angeles County Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 3,497

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,161,773

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 137

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 18,789

Hospitalizations countywide: 3,604; 30% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 12: 39, with 1,099 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 70, 51 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 25,057

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of Feb. 11): 238

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 18,338

Unincorporated – Acton: 417

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 244

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 42

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 746

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,512 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 125

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 35

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 995

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 299

Unincorporated – Valencia: 169