Deputies arrest man, remove dog from Castaic home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a home on the 28200 block of Branch Road in Castaic Thursday, after receiving a report of a family disturbance.

“During investigation, deputies learned the suspect had physically assaulted the family dog in past incidents,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect, Bikramjeet Virk, 32, of Castaic, whose occupation was listed as law enforcement organization, was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

The dog was removed from the home by officials with the Department of Animal Care and Control pending further evaluation, according to Arriaga.