Deputies search for assault with a deadly weapon suspects

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to a search for two suspects from an alleged assault in Newhall on Thursday.
The call was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, regarding an incident near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Oakridge Drive.
SCV Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed at 3:30 p.m. they were searching for two suspects who were believed to have run into the Santa Clara River wash.
The initial report indicated that a blade was used in the commission of the alleged assault, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said they were called to the scene for a single patient who was eventually transported to the hospital, according to Jonathan Matheny, a spokesman for the Fire Department.
The status of the victim was unknown as of the publication of this article.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.