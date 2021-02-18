Deputies search for assault with a deadly weapon suspects

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to a search for two suspects from an alleged assault in Newhall on Thursday.

The call was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, regarding an incident near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Oakridge Drive.

Deputies scour the Santa Clara Riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road during a containment for two assault with a deadly weapon suspects. Dan Watson / The Signal.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed at 3:30 p.m. they were searching for two suspects who were believed to have run into the Santa Clara River wash.

The initial report indicated that a blade was used in the commission of the alleged assault, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

First responders transport a single victim from an alleged assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday in Newhall. Dan Watson / The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said they were called to the scene for a single patient who was eventually transported to the hospital, according to Jonathan Matheny, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

The status of the victim was unknown as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.