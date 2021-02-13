Fight at gas station sends one to the hospital

A fight at a gas station on Lyons Avenue on Saturday sent one person to the hospital and resulted in three people being arrested.

The call was received shortly before noon near the corner of Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue.

“At 11:45 a.m. this morning, we received a call for service that there was a fight at the Arco (gas station) at Wiley and Lyons,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “We determined that a customer and an employee became involved in an argument and two individuals associated with the customer entered the location and threw an object hitting the employee and knocking him out.”

Sheriff’s officials said they were not releasing information about the object allegedly used to strike the employee, but said the three suspects — two men and one woman — were detained.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene shortly after deputies called in that a person had been assaulted.

“A patient was transported to the hospital,” said Supervisor Cheryl Sims, of the Fire Department.

The status of the victim was unknown as of the time of this article’s publication. Sheriff’s officials said they were also waiting to hear back from hospital staff.