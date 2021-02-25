UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on brush fire in Acton Hills

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel halted the spread of a brush fire that broke out in Acton Thursday morning.

The call was first reported at 9:27 a.m. near the intersection of Shannon Dale Road and Sierra Highway, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

“Units are trying to make access, but there is a working fire,” said Lua, at approximately 9:40 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that the fire began as a dumpster fire that spread to the brush. Units on the scene reported it had grown to a half-acre by 9:50 a.m.

However, firefighters announced at 10:15 a.m. that forward progress had stopped. The blaze had been dubbed the #ShannonFire or #ShannonIC, and incident command began to release units from the full brush response at 10:30 a.m.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.