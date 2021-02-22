How cybersecurity can boost the value of your business

Cybersecurity has become more and more decisive to business operations in recent years. Having realized its benefits, businesses of all sizes are investing heavily in robust cybersecurity strategies. Even more, the value cybersecurity brings.

While security is a critical topic, the actual argument is its tactical benefits to businesses. This is what more enterprises focus on most often. But if we change our mindset to the business value brought about by top-notch security, integrating it would be more effective and practical.

Let’s face it; most business decisions rely on leadership and investments. Meaning various development processes take place here. Among them is business security which most businesses tend to invest in immensely.

However, most companies fail to understand the value cybersecurity brings to the table. Some integrate it because other companies are doing so. And in some cases, because security experts recommend it.

What is cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is defined as protecting internet-connected hardware, software, and data – including other systems – against cyberthreats. Both individuals and businesses use this practice to protect access to computerized systems against unauthorized access.

Robust cybersecurity strategies provide utmost posture against malicious attacks online—most of these attacks target data in deletion, alteration, access, destruction, and extortion. More so, cybersecurity is designed to prevent attacks that damage or disable the system’s operations.

Regarding businesses, cybersecurity provides similar benefits. It is a technique used to avert breaches among other forms of cyberattacks. Organizations that adopt internet-based securities tend to remain secure against malicious attacks. Most preferably during these times when such attacks have increased.

Four ways cybersecurity brings value to your business

The intent of embracing cybersecurity is to prevent the business from falling victim to malicious attacks. But what exactly does cybersecurity entail from a business standpoint? Are there any tangible ways it brings value to your company?

Cyberattack costs are high; hence identifying cybersecurity risk areas and generating countermeasures is a must. Yes, offsetting costs is one side of cybersecurity; but there’s also creating value.

Generally, there exist four key ways cybersecurity generates value to your business. Though it may not be that direct, these values are vital for your business. Here is how;

Increase revenue and velocity

Cybersecurity plays a significant role in cyber threats. In business, it is an excellent strategy to grow the company. Besides, it prevents security-associated troubles.

Let’s put this into perspective.

Businesses are constantly under threat of cyberattacks every day. Hackers may access company databases and cause severe losses or manipulate sensitive data. Articulating how threat protection promotes business growth is thus crucial.

It is tricky for any business to expand without customer trust and loyalty. Once a company experiences a security breach, clients and partners become concerned about their data. That creates doubt which is harmful to the business.

Recent breaches have already proven to affect businesses in several ways. For instance, small companies that experienced data breaches have lost trust with clients. This has extended to losing partners and even investors. When this happens, there isn’t any room for expansion.

Another thing is security risks coupled with compliance as well as legal disputes. Any form of legal issues – regarding cybersecurity risks – within the company affect business growth. Compliance with safety precautions is never far away from hindering your company’s growth.

Reluctance to react to emerging breaches – and incidents damaging company reputation and revenue – may also affect company growth. Responding on time in such situations can help you alleviate the problem swiftly.

With that in mind, come up with an incident response plan that comes in handy in time-sensitive situations. Such an approach enables you to minimize financial and reputational mutilations. In turn, you get a practical approach suitable to increase revenue and expand your business.

Helps develop a strong business strategy

Well, organizations require well-thought and practical business strategies to grow. This enables them to reckon with risks the business faces, in this case, cyber threats. More precisely, determine how IT risk management contributes to your company’s growth. So, how do you achieve this?

a) Conduct regular IT risk assessments

This is one way to learn more about your business in terms of cybersecurity risks. The moment you conduct an IT risk assessment, you can learn about various risks your business faces. Map them out and determine how these risks are likely to affect your business success.

Present precise and detailed answers to the board while highlighting the severity of these risks. Show a list of both current and completed projects – including pending and stalling ones, if any. Remember that the objective is to find solutions to cybersecurity risks.

b) Highlight any available risks

After the assessment, you may or may not find any risks. Though it is rare, you’re likely to find a few improperly addressed risks. Keep in mind this primarily depends on the company’s cybersecurity measures capacity.

Suggest action plans to the board essential for alleviating these risks. Again, develop a technique for the board to execute these plans. With this, you can quickly get adequate support for your initiative and nurture risk-based thinking.

Developing a sound business strategy in assessing business IT risks is fundamental for any organization. Besides, presenting precise cybersecurity risk assessment outcomes – with countermeasure plans – enable the board to make definitive decisions.

In other words, the business will always consider security a priority. That mindsets help organizations to have a healthy and risk-resilient business strategy.

On another note, Covid-19 thrust many businesses into the remote working environments before many of them were ready. Along with other prominent challenges, securing remote team operations has proven difficult. Following best cybersecurity practices in these times is vital and can contribute to the company’s value boost significantly.

Saves time and money

Businesses often budget to cut down costs and save time. This helps in simplifying operations at reduced costs. Sequentially, the company tends to make more profits while minimizing losses.

However, it can be costly and time-consuming in case of unplanned security breaches. Besides, this may affect the business entirely, leading to bankruptcy. You should note that this is the worst-case scenario of such events.

Thus, validating business security initiatives reduces time and cuts down costs on particular operations. This enables you to prove your department’s efficiency – especially when enquiring for more budget. Yet, it requires a metric-heavy dialogue.

Let’s put it this way, suppose you need to introduce a solution for data recovery and classification to enhance the company’s sensitive data security. The intent is to get funding to facilitate these practices.

You need to present an explanation to prove that this strategy will help the company. Mostly in ensuring it prevents expensive data breaches. Highlight how this move will help refine data management practices and make data researchable.

In such a case, you are likely to get your proposal’s approval. This is because the board finds the approach relevant to the company, notably optimizing time and expenditure across the department.

Anytime you present the values of your present and future projects increases your chances of getting funding. Besides, it makes the board consider you a leader rather than a geeky amateur. The approach helps you build a reputable character in the future. While again fostering the company’s cybersecurity.

Provides a better understanding of your business

Cybersecurity strategies demand nuance. This tends to detail more about the business when assessing risks. As it is hard to quantify results in the absence of cyber-attacks, designating business data is the best option.

In simple words, cybersecurity tends to provide all-embracing insights about the business – either if it is secure or insecure. That often revolves around the core assets and creating defenses around them. Thus, you can handle various events with more and more versatility.

Another significant benefit of introducing cybersecurity is that you can quantify cyber-attacks. It also enables companies to learn the cost and preparation techniques in combating attacks. Nuanced targets are hence essential.

Most of all, it helps businesses to understand their operations entirely. On the other hand, it enables them to protect their data and prevent system breaches.

Bottom line

Cybersecurity remains a crucial instrument for modern business success. It accompanies an endless list of benefits but also brings value to your organization. By introducing robust cybersecurity policies, you create an ideal pathway for the growth of your business.