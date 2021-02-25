How the Internet of Things is revolutionizing the business of consumer technology

In the 21st century, technology engulfs nearly every facet of everyday life. The vast network of internet-connected devices, also known as the Internet of Things, has radically changed the way humans interact with the world. From wearable tech, like smartwatches and jewelry, to home systems, like smart thermostats and TVs, it’s virtually impossible to live without technology today. As the Internet of Things (IoT) develops, so does reliance on innovative technologies.

Benefits of smart products

There’s no doubt that the IoT has drastically changed the consumer landscape. People are more connected, operating systems are more efficient, and companies provide streamlined care because of smart products and their various connectivity capabilities. High-tech solutions like edge computing and artificial intelligence have changed the face of consumer technology.

Edge computing

Cloud computing is the most popular technological infrastructure for both consumers and businesses alike. However, it’s become clear that the next generation of smart products will replace cloud computing with edge computing. While smart products previously relied on remote servers to process data and translate information, edge computing brings the computation process and data storage to the product itself.

Edge computing provides faster response times, more reliability, and tighter security for your smart products. Implementing systems like SUSE Edge computing solutions can amp up your network speeds while increasing protection.

Smart home products

Although teleporting and flying cars aren’t yet around, every new technological innovation brings society one step closer to far-fetched 20th-century pop culture predictions. Take smart homes, for example. Highly intelligent technology has changed the face of artificial intelligence, with speakers, lighting, TVs, locks, thermostats, and refrigerators integrating smart tech features for increased accessibility.

Additionally, comprehensive home security has shifted as the IoT continues to grow. With smart security systems, homeowners can monitor their homes from anywhere, preventing unauthorized entries and intrusions before they can even happen.

Downsides to the IoT

While the Internet of Things has increased efficiency and kept people safer, there are still flaws in this immense network of interconnected products.

Security and privacy

As internet-based networks become increasingly popular, it’s no surprise security is one of the biggest concerns for consumers. Bugs and flaws in code often leave smart products vulnerable to hackers, and Camera-enabled devices— including security systems—are regularly susceptible to break-ins. As system updates arrive, specific errors become frozen in time, posing dangerous security risks for people utilizing smart security systems.

In addition to cyber-security threats, many consumers are worried about privacy. For example, if a smart refrigerator tracks your fridge’s capacity, companies can interpret that information, creating targeted ads personalized for you. For some, systems that utilize artificial intelligence are a slippery slope into intrusive advertising and surveillance.

Smart products and business

The market for smart products is more extensive than ever, and taking advantage of this flourishing industry can position your company ahead of your competition. Tech manufacturers created artificial intelligence to streamline efficiency in day-to-day operations. As it stands now, smart products allow companies to track client interests better and engage with customers in a personalized, more satisfactory way.

The bottom line

The IoT is poised to become a massive, conglomerate network. As companies continue to broaden their smart product reach, consumers will continue to indulge in day-to-day devices that make life easier. Though there are still improvements to be made to the IoT, the smart product industry is growing and expanding with no end in sight.