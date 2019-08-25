Why it’s smart to have a smart home

Devices are everywhere. According to a recent visual networking index forecast from Cisco, by 2021, there will be four networked devices and connections per person across the globe. Those figures are even greater in North America, where Cisco estimates each person will have 13 networked devices and connections by 2021.

With all those devices, it’s no surprise that a greater number of people are embracing the smart home movement. Those who have yet to jump on the bandwagon can benefit from learning more about smart homes and why it’s intelligent to have a smart home.

What is a smart home?

According to SmartHomeUSA.com, the term “smart home” is commonly used to define residences in which appliances, lighting, heating and cooling units, televisions, computers, entertainment systems, and security systems are capable of communicating with one another. Each of these components can be controlled remotely, typically via a smartphone.

Why is it smart to have a smart home?

The benefits of a smart home are numerous, and will likely only multiply as people utilize more devices.

Time A recent joint survey from CNET and Coldwell Banker found that 57% of Americans say that smart home technology saves them an average of 30 minutes per day. That’s an especially beneficial advantage for busy parents and/or professionals who find it difficult to juggle all of their daily responsibilities.

Money Another benefit to smart homes is their cost savings. Because devices can be controlled remotely, smart home owners can adjust the temperatures on their heating and cooling units while away from home. That means they can arrive home each night to a comfortable home without having to run their HVAC systems all day while no one was home. In fact, the CNET/Coldwell Banker survey found 45% of Americans say that smart home products save them an average of $98.30 each month.

Investment Whether you’re a developer or a single-family homeowner, real estate is an investment. Making a home as appealing to prospective buyers as possible is a great way to get a better return on your real estate investment. The CNET/Coldwell Banker survey found that 81% of buyers would be more likely to buy a home if smart home products were already installed. That can make the market for your home more competitive, ultimately earning you more money at resale.

Smart homes are both the present and the future. Homeowners who want to make their homes more livable today and more marketable tomorrow should consider investing in smart home products. (MC)