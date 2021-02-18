How to plan your career in 5 steps

People used to work in the same workplace all their lives and rely on the employer for career issues. However, the world has changed, now we must act on our own and adjust to the constantly changing circumstances.

Very often people realize that they don’t like the job and want to start over, go back to university. In that case they need to attend lectures and write multiple academic papers. It is much easier when they get good essay writer service

If you want to start a career and don’t know where to start that’s the right place to be, let’s get straight into it.

Step one-choose what you want from the options available

To do so answer the questions:

How important is the company’s brand to me?

Should the company be well-known in the market?

Does it matter to me where to work: in an international or local company, large or small?

What values are important to me?

What will I pay attention to when choosing an employer: work schedule, interesting projects, team, direct supervisor, location, growth prospects, remuneration, social package, position, etc.?

Do I want to work for someone or create my product?

The second step is to make a career plan

To do this, use the Scale tool. Draw a line and, similarly to a ruler, the numbers from zero to ten at an equal distance from each other — this scale will show your career path, where zero is the beginning of your career, and 10 is the desired goal.

Mark where on the scale you are now. Act intuitively. Next, select the number on the scale that you would like to reach:

in the near future (within one year);

in the long run — in 3-5 years.

After that, answer the following questions:

1.Where am I now? Why do I stand at this number? What knowledge and skills I already have?

2.What do I need to do to get my next position (job)? This can be a new experience, courses, training, or learning a foreign language. Write down at least 5-10 steps that are necessary for your professional growth.

3.Now, imagine that you have already achieved the next result and are planning your career for the next 3 years. What exactly do you need to do to get the desired result? What new knowledge and skills are needed? Get help from friends, colleagues, or a career consultant to make your plan as realistic as possible.

Make an action plan — step-by-step instructions with deadlines and expected outcomes for each step.

The third step is to study the employer

View the company’s website: history and information about the founders; areas of activity; financial indicators; mission and values.

Get to know the company’s social networks. How open is the company in social networks, is there any information about projects and the team?

Check the reviews of the company’s employees: both former and still working. Social media, friends’ recommendations, and specialized sites with employee comments will come in handy. Remember that people are more willing to share negativity. That is why try to be objective and take into account the facts and verified information.

Analyze information about the company’s reputation in the market. Use search engines and try to find information about the company and team members. Find out how they set goals and/or KPIs to be reached by employees, some companies even use employee monitoring systems.

Prepare for an interview with the company. At the interview, feel free to ask questions that will help you get a complete picture of your future employer.

The fourth step is to audit soft skills and check them for compliance with the requirements of employers

Any successful career involves the development of two types of skills: hard skills and soft skills.

Hard skills are professional skills, such as programming or web design.

Soft skills or flexible skills are non-specialized skills required for professional development. For example, the ability to work in a team and take responsibility. Most candidates underestimate soft skills and prefer professional skills and competencies. However, both are important for your career. They need to be developed all the time.

The fifth step is to determine your value in the labor market

Analyze your strengths: what do you do well? If you already have work experience, write down your professional achievements. For example, successful implementation of new company processes, organization of events, implementation of projects, successful sales or launch of new products.

What additional knowledge do you have? Knowledge of a foreign language, specific programs, perhaps another unique experience? Knowing the list of your competencies and qualifications, you will be able to estimate the cost of your work.

It is also beneficial to analyze the resumes of candidates on employment sites with similar work experience;

Couldn’t get information about the salary level? Then attend interviews for the positions you are interested in. This will help you navigate your value in the job market, practice interviewing, and improve your presentation skills.

When planning a career, it is important to understand what is happening in the world and how it can affect your career path. Professions are being transformed, automated, and disappearing, so it’s helpful to look at the future. This is the only way we can gain up-to-date knowledge and skills to be in demand.