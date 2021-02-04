Man arrested on suspicion of DUI collision causing injury

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and injuring three people in a Valencia-area traffic collision on Sunday.

The call of the collision was first reported at 9:30 p.m. on the northbound side of The Old Road, approaching Rye Canyon Road.

The 26-year-old driver then reportedly ran a red light at the intersection while driving a 2018 Honda Accord with one passenger inside.

“(The driver) failed to stop for the circular red light at the intersection and broadsided a 2011 Mini Cooper,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office. “From the crash, (the driver’s) passenger was seriously injured, and both the driver and passenger of the Mini Cooper suffered moderate injuries.”

The suspect, from the Castaic area, was arrested, transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and booked on suspicion of a DUI causing injury.

“He also has a previous conviction of a DUI within 10 years,” said Greengard.

He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.