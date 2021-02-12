Man arrested on suspicion of trying to steal purse, car, bus

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies ended a brief standoff with a suspect they believed was trying to steal a bus Thursday night on The Old Road.

Station officials received a 911 call around 6:50 p.m., regarding a man who was trying to steal the car and the purse of a woman in the parking lot of the Residence Inn near Marriott Way, according Sgt. Van Gorder of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies said the man then fled the parking lot, ran over to a bus parked nearby and pounded on the door for the bus driver to let him on the bus.

The bus driver, believing the suspect — described by station officials as a man who appeared to be in his 60s — was having a medical emergency, let him on the bus.

The suspect then allegedly proceeded to assault the bus driver in an attempt to steal the bus, according to Van Gorder, but the suspect was unable to start the bus.

At this point, deputies surrounded the vehicle, following initial reports that the man on the bus was believed to have had a gun. Deputies ultimately were able to take the alleged carjacking suspect into custody without further incident. They later determined no gun was used by the suspect.

The suspect was in the process of being booked for multiple charges at the SCV Sheriff’s Station Thursday night, Van Gorder added.