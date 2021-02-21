Motorcycle, pedestrian collide in Canyon Country

A motorcycle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision in Canyon Country prompted response from emergency personnel Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a crash with both a motorcycle and pedestrian involved just before 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Two ambulances were called to the scene to transport patients to a local trauma center, Pickett said.

“We’re transporting them now,” he said at 11:15 a.m.