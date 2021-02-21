Motorcycle, pedestrian collide in Canyon Country

First responders and law enforcement respond to a motorcycle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A motorcycle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision in Canyon Country prompted response from emergency personnel Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a crash with both a motorcycle and pedestrian involved just before 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett.

Two ambulances were called to the scene to transport patients to a local trauma center, Pickett said.

“We’re transporting them now,” he said at 11:15 a.m.

First responders and law enforcement respond to a motorcycle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS