Motorcyclist transported to hospital following 14 freeway crash

One person was transported to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Highway 14 in Newhall Monday afternoon. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision just after 4 p.m. on the northbound side of the 14 freeway, south of Newhall Avenue, according to Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores. 

“It was a report of a motorcycle down and one person transported (to the hospital),” she said.  

The incident took place in the carpool and No. 1 lane of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log. 

Due to the crash, CHP officers shut down the three lanes of the northbound freeway to clear the scene. Traffic appeared to have backed up from Highway 126 to the Newhall Pass. 

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

