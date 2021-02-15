Newhall area sees power outage affecting nearly 1,400

Nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in Newhall lost power Monday morning.

The outage was reported around 10:30 a.m. and impacted an estimated 1,382 customers in the area of Alden Avenue, near Old Orchard Road and Meadview Avenue in Newhall, according to the utility’s outage map available at SCE.com.

A reason for the outage was not immediately determined but SoCal Edison officials were analyzing the issue, according to its site.

Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the utility.

The outage follows strong winds that swept through the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas over the weekend. A wind advisory for the SCV issued early Monday morning is expected to last through 10 p.m. Tuesday, as the National Weather Service forecast 15-30 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

“Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty crosswinds. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126,” reads the Weather Service advisory. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.