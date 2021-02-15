Newhall area sees power outage affecting nearly 1,400

Nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in Newhall lost power Monday morning. 

The outage was reported around 10:30 a.m. and impacted an estimated 1,382 customers in the area of Alden Avenue, near Old Orchard Road and Meadview Avenue in Newhall, according to the utility’s outage map available at SCE.com. 

A reason for the outage was not immediately determined but SoCal Edison officials were analyzing the issue, according to its site. 

Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the utility. 

The outage follows strong winds that swept through the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas over the weekend. A wind advisory for the SCV issued early Monday morning is expected to last through 10 p.m. Tuesday, as the National Weather Service forecast 15-30 mph winds with gusts up to 45 mph.

“Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty crosswinds. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126,” reads the Weather Service advisory. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

