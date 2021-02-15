No injuries reported after Canyon Country shooting

No injuries were reported after a bullet struck a building in a residential complex near Jakes Way in Canyon Country Sunday evening, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said.

Deputies investigating the incident determined that a shot had been fired at an unoccupied structure in the area, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “One shell casing was recovered from the scene.”

Witnesses provided investigators with a general description of a suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident, said Royal.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials. The incident remains under active investigation.