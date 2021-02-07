Overturned vehicle prompts response in Newhall

One car was left overturned following a traffic collision near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street in Newhall Saturday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies first received reports of the crash at 7:39 p.m., said SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. Rod Loughridge. The initial report indicated that two vehicles collided with each other, leaving one overturned, added Loughridge.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within five minutes of being dispatched, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Michael Pittman.

Once on the scene, they evaluated the condition of several vehicle occupants.

No one was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash, said Pittman.