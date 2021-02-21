Paramedics respond to report of a fall near Saugus movie studio

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a “fall” near Blue Cloud Movie Ranch on Saturday.

The call was first reported on the 20000 block of Blue Cloud Road at 4:05 p.m.

“It’s an injury, we’re not there, yet, but it’s for a male adult,” said Supervisor Cheryl Simms at 4:20 p.m. “He fell.”

Simms said that units were still responding to the scene, and therefore could not comment on the nature of the injury as of the time of this article’s publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.