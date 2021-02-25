Power outage in Castaic affects more than 2,000

Nearly 2,500 Southern California Edison customers lost power in Castaic Thursday afternoon.

Multiple power outages were reported just before 2 p.m. in the Hasley Canyon area, impacting a combined 2,471, according to Southern California Edison’s online power outage map.

There was no estimated restoration time, with SoCal Edison saying it was “currently being re-evaluated,” read its map of the incidents.

A reason for the outage was also not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.