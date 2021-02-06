Public Health announces 1 million vaccination doses administered, will prioritize second-dose appointments

More than 1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Los Angeles County, Public Health officials announced Friday, adding next week’s appointments will be primarily reserved for those who require second doses.

Since the vaccine began being administered in mid-December, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced 1,051,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the county and, to date, 2.6% of L.A. County residents have been fully vaccinated.

Of the total number of doses administered, 846,780 were first doses and 204,449 were second doses, said Paul Simon, chief science officer with Public Health.

Simon also announced next week’s allotment of vaccines will be primarily reserved for people who require second doses, first-vaccine dose appointments will be limited.

The county also began a new system for people without access to the internet to make appointments via telephone. Specifically aimed for older people without internet access, Simon said residents who need to make appointments for first or second vaccine doses can call the county’s line at 833-540-0473.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 4,761

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,138,764

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 226

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 17,764

Hospitalizations countywide: 4,796; 28% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 3: 63, with 1,034 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 141, 97 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 24,471

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 229, with three additional deaths reported by Henry Mayo on Monday and two more Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 17,906

Unincorporated – Acton: 405

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 233

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 41

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 724

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,455 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 37

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Saugus: 122

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 971

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 286

Unincorporated – Valencia: 167

