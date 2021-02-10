Puppy mill, chop shop suspects arrested in Acton

The alleged operators of a suspected puppy mill and chop shop in Acton were arrested Tuesday, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement released Wednesday, law enforcement officials said they had served a search warrant at 8 a.m. on Feb. 9 on the 6600 block of Juniper Crest Road in Acton.

The deputies in charge of serving the search warrant worked in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, Major Case Unit, and all the occupants of the property were detained, according to the LASD statement.

“Several puppies were found in a neglected, and/or near death, state and rescued,” the statement said. “Animal Care and Control officials immediately took custody of the animals and (the animals) are being treated for parvovirus.”

In addition to the alleged puppy mill, investigators also reportedly found a motorcycle “chop shop” operating on the property. The task force for Regional Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP) detectives responded to the location to assist with the recovery of numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.

Anyone with information or questions about this incident can contact Community Partnerships Bureau Sergeant Robert Hill at [email protected]

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.