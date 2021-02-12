Rifle, ammo, drugs allegedly found during Canyon Country traffic stop

Special Assignment Team deputies arrested a man on the suspicion he was driving around in Canyon Country with a rifle, ammunition and multiple bags of drugs Wednesday.

The arrest stems from a traffic stop that occurred on the 28400 block of Delone Street around 11 p.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The vehicle that was stopped had been observed by the SAT deputies to have an expired registration, Arriaga said.

“Upon contacting the driver, they identified he had an active outstanding warrant,” Arriaga said in a Facebook post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station page. “During a search of the suspect, deputies located drug paraphernalia and several baggies of narcotics.”

During the search of his vehicle, deputies then reportedly found drug paraphernalia and baggies, as well as a rifle and a few boxes of ammunition.

The man was eventually arrested on various weapons and narcotics charges.