Santa Clarita Valley sees 69 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

In addition to the latest guidelines, Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,730
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,190,894
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 94
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 1,730
Hospitalizations countywide: 1,733 ;32% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Feb. 27: 13, with 1,151 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 69, 48 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,041
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV (as of Feb. 25): 265, including one death reported by Henry Mayo on Saturday
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 19,072
Unincorporated – Acton: 447
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 253
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon:43
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 790
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,584 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40
Unincorporated – Newhall: 66
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17
Unincorporated – Saugus: 131
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,053
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 309
Unincorporated – Valencia: 181