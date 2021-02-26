SCV murder suspect returns to court

A woman charged with murder, attempted murder and assault, as well as other felonious crimes, returned to court on Thursday.

Nicole Thibault, 31, of the Santa Clarita Valley, is accused of having stolen a truck in Riverside on Jan. 22, 2018, driving it down Interstate 210, then veering into oncoming traffic in Claremont, colliding with a vehicle driven by Daniel Castillo, 69, of Fontana, and killing him.

Thibault suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital. She was formally arrested Jan. 31, 2018, after being released from the hospital.

Two other drivers hurt in the same traffic collision include a 58-year-old Fontana woman who suffered moderate injuries, and a 58-year-old Upland man. A total of four vehicles were reportedly hit during the deadly wrong-way crash.

In April 2018, Thibault entered a plea of not guilty to 14 felony counts in relation to the wrong-way crash.

She is set to return to court April 14 for a pretrial setting. A pretrial hearing involves the judge, prosecution and defense convening in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

She is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.