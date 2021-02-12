SCV Water invites public input on water supply

The public is invited to join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency on Wednesday to learn about and provide input on the Urban Water Management Plan update.

This is the second virtual public workshop on the UWMP, which is one of the required plans the agency must complete as part of its long-term resource planning to ensure that adequate water supplies are available to meet existing and future needs.

Workshop participants are expected to learn the outcomes of Senate Bill X7-7, the state’s water conservation law, and how the SCV area performed in terms of water use efficiency.

The agency is also expected to touch on population projections for the SCV, how much water the agency needs to plan for that population and the drought risk assessment.

In addition, the workshop is set to offer the public an opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

The Urban Water Management Plan update workshop is scheduled 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday. The public can learn more about the UWMP and provide suggestions or submit questions at yourSCVwater/uwmp.