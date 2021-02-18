Senior Center hosts Valentine’s Eve parking lot concert

With more than 60 concert-goers rocking along from the safety of their own vehicles, the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center held a free concert in its parking lot Saturday.

Doc Rock-it played a litany of music from across multiple decades, featuring songs from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, from Carlos Santana to Journey.

Frankie begs for attention as Leslie Wenke, left, and Linda Davies listen to the Doc Rock-It band’s performance of classic ’80s rock during the Valentines Eve in-your-car dance party held at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Saturday, 021321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Leslie Wenke and Linda Davies were both in attendance Saturday and said the music had brought them to sitting in the bed of a pickup in lawn chairs, waiting for the concert to start.

“It’s a safe way to get out and be with other people and enjoy some kind of entertainment,” said Davies.

Doc Rock-It singers Michelle Andria, left, and Chris Burnett perform on stage during the Valentines Eve concert at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Saturday, 021321. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I’ve been to a lot of things that they’ve done here, and I just think it’s a really neat way to get people out of the house,” said Wenke. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The concert on Saturday was another installment in the Senior Center’s ongoing effort to provide safe, socially distanced events for local residents. For a few months, the center has been alternating between comedy shows, bingo and even drive-in movies, according to Kevin MacDonald, executive director for the Senior Center.

Doc Rock-It bass player John Haynes performs during the concert Saturday at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Saturday, 021321. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The seniors with the pandemic are the most vulnerable population,” said MacDonald. “And this gives them a safe way to have some fun, and to laugh and to sing in their cars safely.”

In addition to the music, MacDonald said the Senior Center was handing out information on the various services that the center has to offer, including counseling, meals and future events.

Dorothy Gajniak and Joey listen to the performance by Doc Rock-It on Saturday in the parking lot at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 021321. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I think that (the events) are just invaluable during this time because so many people are being cooped up,” said MacDonald.

The executive director added that on Feb. 27 the Senior Center is planning to bring back its drive-in movie night, showing “A Star is Born” featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

“We just appreciate the city’s support and we’re going to do everything we can for the seniors for as long as this pandemic continues,” said MacDonald.