Sheriff’s investigating crash into Saugus preschool

Three toddlers airlifted from a park after a car drove into their school building in Saugus Monday have been released from the hospital, according to school officials Tuesday.

Lydia Cisaruk, Le Petite Academy’s director of communications, said the children were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a school family member’s vehicle accidentally struck the building and drove into a classroom. The school did not specify whether it was a parent or staff member, and school officials weren’t immediately available Tuesday morning for comment.

While the driver of the vehicle, described as a “female adult,” was determined not to have been under the influence of any alcohol or substance at the time, she didn’t possess a valid driver’s license, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

The woman was cited for being an unlicensed driver, but no arrests were made following the incident, and the crash remains under investigation, Arriaga added.

A building at La Petite Academy in Saugus is damaged after a vehicle crashes through and sends multiple children to the hospital Monday afternoon. February 22, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Three children, all under the age of 5, and one staff member were in the classroom at the time, according to Cisaruk and SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Adam Stoll.

After following safety protocols and evacuating staff and students, first responders assessed the children, and all were airlifted to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, Stoll added.

The school is expected to remain closed temporarily as officials further evaluate and address the damage.

“We will be exploring options to further increase safety,” Cisaruk wrote in an email. “We’d like to thank the responders for their support. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our children and staff.”