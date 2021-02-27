Smith appointed to Delta Stewardship Council

Former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, has been appointed as a member of the California Delta Stewardship Council, board officials announced Tuesday.

Smith officially began her role Feb. 10 after Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon appointed her. She replaced former council member Mike Gatto, who resigned from the role the day before.

Smith began her career at the U.S. Department of Education and represented California’s 38th Assembly District, where she authored bills that addressed environment-related topics such as wildfire protection and environmental safeguards.

“She has worked diligently with community partners – including environmental advocates – to build relationships at both the state and local levels,” board officials said in a new release.

Smith was unavailable for comment Friday regarding her appointment.

The Delta Stewardship Council is made up of seven members who offer statewide perspective and expertise on agriculture, science, the environment and public service. Of the seven members, four are appointed by the governor, one each by the Senate and Assembly, and the seventh member is the chair of the Delta Protection Commission. The council was established on Feb. 3, 2010, as part of the Delta Reform Act of 2009, which was one of several special session bills enacted that year related to water supply reliability, ecosystem health, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, according to the council’s website.

For more information about council members, visit deltacouncil.ca.gov/council-members.