SSUSD board to discuss virtual resource fair

The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board is expected to discuss the Many Families, One Community resource fair, an annual event being held virtually this year, during the Feb. 10 board meeting.

The Many Family, One Community resource fair is hosted by SSUSD and officials from William S. Hart Union High School District to support students and parents as they transition from elementary and middle school grade levels to high school.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SSUSD district officials are discussing the fifth-annual event as it moves into an online platform this year.

“This is an opportunity for families and staff in both Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District to be able to participate in sessions centered around wellness and academics,” the agenda reads.

The online fair will be stretched over a three-day period in February and feature 30 sessions for students and parents to participate in activities to strengthen student habits, learn about mental health and how parents can support children.

The resource fair is scheduled to take place via Zoom on Feb. 16-18.



The SSUSD board meeting will be held via Zoom Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube page at https://bit.ly/2YMuCda.

More information on the Many Families, One Community resource fair can be found on the district’s website at https