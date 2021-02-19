State to prioritize educators for vaccines, sets guidelines for youth sports to resume

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a press conference Friday vaccines allocated next month will be prioritized for educators while also setting guidelines for youth sports to resume.

Ten percent of all first vaccine supplies delivered to the state after March 1 will be set aside for educators and child care workers in an effort to reopen in-person instruction for students quicker, Newsom said.

“We are also setting aside 10% of all first doses,” Newsom said during the press conference, “beginning with a baseline of 75,000 doses every week that will be made available for educators and child care workers that are supporting our efforts to get our kids back into in-person instruction.”

This announcement comes after Los Angeles County Public Health officials broadened vaccine eligibility to include teachers and certain sectors of frontline essential workers beginning March 1.

Grocery store workers, agriculture workers and law enforcement personnel are among the frontline essential workers who will be eligible to make vaccine appointments next month.

Newsom also announced new guidance that allows youth sports to resume in counties that have COVID-19 case rates of 14 people or less per 100,000. L.A. County has yet to qualify for youth sports to resume as the case rate remains above the threshold.

Nineteen counties across the state meet the threshold to resume youth sports, Newsom said.

“This is for outdoor sports and contact sports like football, rugby and water polo,” Newsom said. “We’re moving forward with caution and recognition of the significant advantages in terms of mitigating transmission when it comes to outdoor sports versus indoor sports. We’ll continue to work on indoor (sport) issues.”