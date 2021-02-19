Sulphur Springs plans to open Monday, discuss promotion ceremony

The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board is set to discuss the reopening of in-person instruction and a promotion ceremony for sixth-grade students at its regular board meeting next week.

After the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced elementary schools were able to reopen for in-person instruction with L.A. County meeting the COVID-19 case rate threshold for five days in a row, SSUSD officials prepared for a scattered reopening of all nine campuses next week.

“The update during the board meeting is just simply an update,” said SSUSD superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi. “Students will start returning on Monday, so we’re going to be giving the board updates each meeting.”

The board will also be discussing the promotional ceremony for sixth-grade students moving on to middle or junior high schools, which is scheduled to take place in June.

The district has created a committee of representatives from each school site to discuss ceremony options. According to the district’s agenda, the committee plans to designate an in-person ceremony and an online ceremony depending on orders issued by Public Health regarding gatherings at that time.



The SSUSD board meeting is scheduled to be held virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Page at https://bit.ly/3azOhDH.