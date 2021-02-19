Three SCV felony suspects return to court

Three people accused of alleged Santa Clarita Valley crimes returned to court this week, with two having appeared for their latest legal proceeding Wednesday, and a third appearing Thursday.

David FIgureroa

A Pacoima man accused of stabbing his friend following a dispute between the two on a Canyon Country street returned to court on Thursday.

David Figureroa, 38, is alleged to have stabbed and killed 29-year-old Brent Hariston over two years ago on the 27500 block of Dewdrop Avenue.

Prosecutors have alleged that the two agreed to meet with the intention of doing some work together. The two, according to investigators, befriended each other in rehab.

The men reportedly began to argue, which is when detectives believe Figueroa stabbed Hariston, according to the late Homicide Detective John Corina.

He is set to reappear Feb. 26 for a pretrial hearing. A pretrial hearing involves the judge, prosecution and defense convening in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

Bijan Shaikh

Bijan Shaikh, 25, of Van Nuys, appeared in court on Wednesday after having been charged on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping and child-endangerment.

On Nov. 13, he was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic incident on the 28900 block of Shadow Valley Lane in Saugus.

Law enforcement officials have alleged that following a dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Shaikh forcibly took her and their shared child in his vehicle.

“The victim left with the suspect and their child in his vehicle,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect drove them toward the San Fernando Valley (and), while doing so, he physically assaulted the victim.”

The suspect was later located by the Los Angeles Police Department and arrested on multiple felonies related to the incident.

Shaikh is set to return to court on March 2 for a prelim setting. A prelim setting is a hearing date to schedule a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.

Robin Long

Robin Long, a Newhall chiropractor, was one of 15 charged in an alleged $6 million car insurance fraud and kickback scheme in 2019.

Long, 50, of Newhall, was arrested with bail set at $200,000. Prosecutors, in their felony complaint, list a maximum sentence for Long of 10 years and six months in prison, if convicted.

The felony complaint lists a total of 18 felony counts, including charges against all of the defendants of insurance fraud and participating in patient referral rebates when licensed in the healing arts or as a chiropractor.

After appearing on Wednesday, she’s due back in court for a preliminary setting on June 4.