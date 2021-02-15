Two hospitalized following freeway crash

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer

Two vehicles were left overturned following a traffic collision that shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 14 near the Escondido Canyon Road off ramp just before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Bernard Peters.

Two passenger vehicles and one semi-truck were involved in the crash, said Peters.

Only the two smaller vehicles were overturned. One, a green SUV, rolled onto the center divider, prompting a brief slowdown of northbound traffic.

Multiple vehicle occupants sustained injuries in the crash. “[Emergency personnel] transported two people to the hospital,” said Peters. “They were out of the cars when units arrived.”

As of 3:21 p.m. all southbound traffic into Santa Clarita remained blocked, according to Peters.