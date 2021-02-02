Wilk announces scholarships to raise awareness of Armenian Genocide

California high school students looking to increase greater awareness of the Armenian Genocide can enter scholarship contests, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recently announced.

The senator shared that the California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2021 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide via an essay contest and/or a visual arts contest.

All winners will be awarded scholarships and a trip to the State Capitol in Sacramento to be acknowledged at the California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ annual Armenian Advocacy Day during a press conference on Monday, April 26, and receive special recognition from the members of the Armenian Caucus, although the event may not be in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Wilk’s office. Final details are expected closer to the event date.

Winners are expected to be contacted directly and announced to mainstream and Armenian media by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus on Friday, April 16. Original artwork will be requested from visual arts applicants if they are selected as a finalist, for possible display in the California State Capitol.

Students may enter both contests but submissions must be entered separately. The deadline is Friday, April 9.

Essay Scholarship Awards:

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Visual Art Scholarship Awards:

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

For details regarding the criteria for both the essay and visual arts contests, visit wilk.cssrc.us/news/articles.