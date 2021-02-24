Youth, adult sports can resume in L.A. County

Valencia High School sprinters Trey Suffedini, 16, and Cienna Cruz, 17, stretch during a track team conditioning workout on the Valencia High School football field on Wednesday, 020321. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Youth and adult sports leagues can resume in Los Angeles County, following the county Department of Public Health’s announcement Wednesday it’d be aligning its protocols with the state’s. 

This follows the state’s announcement Friday that counties with an adjusted case rate below 14 per 100,000 residents would permit all outdoor youth and adult recreational sports, including practice, training and competitions, to resume. As of Tuesday, L.A. County’s adjusted case rate has fallen to 12.3 per 100,000, per the state’s metrics.

Sports allowed to resume include both moderate-contact sports, such as baseball, field hockey, softball and volleyball, as well as high-contact sports, like football, basketball, rugby, soccer and water polo — all of which must occur outdoors, with modifications. 

CIF officials said Friday once counties reach the required threshold, spring outdoor sports could begin in the coming weeks once the state’s guidance takes effect on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS