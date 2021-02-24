Youth, adult sports can resume in L.A. County

Youth and adult sports leagues can resume in Los Angeles County, following the county Department of Public Health’s announcement Wednesday it’d be aligning its protocols with the state’s.

This follows the state’s announcement Friday that counties with an adjusted case rate below 14 per 100,000 residents would permit all outdoor youth and adult recreational sports, including practice, training and competitions, to resume. As of Tuesday, L.A. County’s adjusted case rate has fallen to 12.3 per 100,000, per the state’s metrics.

Sports allowed to resume include both moderate-contact sports, such as baseball, field hockey, softball and volleyball, as well as high-contact sports, like football, basketball, rugby, soccer and water polo — all of which must occur outdoors, with modifications.

CIF officials said Friday once counties reach the required threshold, spring outdoor sports could begin in the coming weeks once the state’s guidance takes effect on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.