Zonta offers business workshop Feb. 27

A business workshop titled “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Feb. 27.

Attendees will learn how to build a quick and dirty business plan, and develop a brand identity. They will also learn about e-commerce and e-mail platforms, how to keep customers engaged on social media and will be provided tools to execute required market research.

This free Lifeforward workshop is scheduled 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Feb. 27. If you would like to register for this event, email [email protected]. You will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.

Alex Hollywood and Israel Serna, Zonta’s Small Business Development Center Los Angeles Network Representatives, will present the workshop. Hollywood has created successful marketing and branding tactics, and has experience at technology companies such as Oracle, Constant Contact and Trustpilot. Serna has 15 years of experience in digital marketing roles and has organized and presented to hundreds of industry conferences about marketing strategies.

Zonta offers these free Lifeforward workshops to women. However, everyone is welcome to attend. The workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be.

For more information about upcoming Lifeforward workshops, visit www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward/.