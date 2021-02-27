Zoom demo: Watercolor artist Feeling Lin

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled to conduct a Zoom watercolor demo with artist Feeling Lin from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 15.

“Iris,” by Feeling Lin. Courtesy photo

Lin will demonstrate portraiture, landscape/cityscape and floral still life. Her work can be viewed at her website: http://www.fealingwatercolor.com/links.php?59847.

“Landscape 11,” by Feeling Lin. Courtesy photo

Lin is one of the country’s highly rated watercolor artists. Participants are expected to learn how light affects the temperature of colors and values, as well as how to use the transparency of watercolor to allow the glow of the paper to shine through. Lin will teach participants to combine impressionist brushstrokes and semi-abstract techniques to elicit life and movement in paintings.

For more information on the Santa Clarita Artists Association, visit: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.