Bridge to Home kicking off new facility project

News release

Bridge to Home, the primary homeless services provider in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be announcing the beginning of a community-wide capital campaign with a virtual ribbon-cutting event on Monday at noon. This event will mark the completion of the sewer and water hook-up to the agency’s site on Drayton Street as the first step in construction of a new homeless shelter facility for this area.

Last week, the city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the plans for the facility and the City Council will consider the project in coming weeks. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer with completion in fall 2022. The facility will house 60 individuals and, in the first family shelter in this region, there will be accommodations for eight families.

With the transition from a nighttime winter shelter open four months a year to a year-round 24/7 facility, the focus of BTH has shifted from simply providing food and shelter to providing intensive case management services. These are designed to help people find and retain permanent housing, engage in job preparation and education, and address the issues that cause homelessness. The current facility, consisting of six modular former classroom buildings, does not have the space to support this expanded mission or health distancing requirements.

The virtual ribbon-cutting will premiere on Bridge to Home’s Facebook page as well as the Facebook pages for The Signal, SCVTV, city of Santa Clarita Government, KHTS radio and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, as well as SCVTV’s Apple TV & Roku apps, scvtv.com, Spectrum 20 and AT&T 99.