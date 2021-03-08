CHP arrests corrections officer on suspicion of DUI

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Lancaster corrections officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was allegedly three times the legal limit Thursday night.

CHP officers performed a traffic stop on the driver of a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage who was heading northbound on Highway 14, but allegedly failed to stay within his lane, according to CHP officers’ report of the incident.

Once the driver was pulled over, officers detected the odor of alcohol and then performed field sobriety tests, the results of which confirmed officers’ initial suspicion, the CHP reported. The suspect was later tested for his blood-alcohol level.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail shortly after midnight Thursday. He was released from custody at approximately 5:26 p.m., per Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.

The driver’s occupation was listed as corrections officer, and records indicated he worked for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, although the state agency was not immediately available for comment Friday.