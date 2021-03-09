Coroner IDs Stevenson Ranch man killed in crash

One person is reported to have been killed after a vehicle crashed through a fence and rolled down a hillside in Stevenson Ranch Monday afternoon. March 08, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Jerry Ng, 64, of Stevenson Ranch, as the man killed in a solo-vehicle crash Monday. 

California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a traffic collision shortly after noon at the intersection of West Poe Parkway and North Mallory Drive in Stevenson Ranch, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP Office. 

“We responded, and observed the metal chain link fence down, (but) we did not locate the vehicle until around 1:45 p.m. due to the terrain, heavy brush and ravine the vehicle traversed,” Greengard said, adding that the car had fallen into a ditch through a gate on Poe Parkway.  

California Highway Patrol officers respond to reports of a vehicle over the side in Stevenson Ranch Monday afternoon. March 08, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The vehicle, a Nissan Quest, was located approximately 350-400 feet from the roadway, per CHP reports. 

“It didn’t seem like the driver tried to stop,” Greengard said in a previous Signal interview.   

Ng, the driver and solo occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene with major body and head trauma, Greengard added. 

CHP officers were at the scene on Tuesday morning, recovering the vehicle, and further details about the cause and/or circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation and currently unknown as of Tuesday, according to CHP officials. 

California Highway Patrol officers respond to reports of a vehicle over the side in Stevenson Ranch Monday afternoon. March 08, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
