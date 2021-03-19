COVID-19: More than 900 cases reported countywide

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday: 

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 933 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,212,586 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 88 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,664 

Hospitalizations countywide: 861; 26% of whom are in the ICU.  

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 17: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.  

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 41, 34 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,843 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 282, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Wednesday.  

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:  

City of Santa Clarita: 19,696 

Unincorporated – Acton: 455 

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 260  

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 46 

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 812 

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,657 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable) 

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41 

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66  

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1  

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15  

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17  

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132  

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39  

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,096 

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 325  

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185 

Signal Staff

