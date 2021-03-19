COVID-19: More than 900 cases reported countywide

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 933

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,212,586

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 88

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,664

Hospitalizations countywide: 861; 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 17: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 41, 34 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,843

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 282, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Wednesday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,696

Unincorporated – Acton: 455

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 260

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 46

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 812

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,657 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,096

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 325

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185