COVID-19: SCV sees 20 cases, countywide hospitalizations drop below 800

Los Angeles Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 423

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,214,178

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 20

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,797

Hospitalizations countywide: 792; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 19: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 20, 17 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,911

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 20: 282

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,746

Unincorporated – Acton: 458

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 263

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 813

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,662 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41

Unincorporated – Newhall: 67

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,099

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 326

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185