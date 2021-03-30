Deputies search for man suspected of wielding gun at Schooners

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed they were searching for a suspect following an alleged gun-brandishing incident at Schooners Patio Grill on Monday.  

The call was received at 10:21 p.m. on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to law enforcement officials.  

“We received a call that an unknown male brandished a firearm and then drove off,” said Sgt. Aaron Jacob, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “No one is hurt.”  

Initial reports indicate that a man driving a white Nissan fled the scene and headed westbound on Soledad Canyon Road.  

Anyone with information about the incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on www.LACrimeStoppers.org. 

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS