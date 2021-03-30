Deputies search for man suspected of wielding gun at Schooners

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed they were searching for a suspect following an alleged gun-brandishing incident at Schooners Patio Grill on Monday.

The call was received at 10:21 p.m. on the 22900 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to law enforcement officials.

“We received a call that an unknown male brandished a firearm and then drove off,” said Sgt. Aaron Jacob, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “No one is hurt.”

Initial reports indicate that a man driving a white Nissan fled the scene and headed westbound on Soledad Canyon Road.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on www.LACrimeStoppers.org.