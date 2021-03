A traffic collision involving a dune buggy in Saugus prompted a response from first responders Sunday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a crash involving a dune buggy near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Old Spanish Trail just after 1:20 p.m., according to Supervisor Ed Pickett.

No further details regarding the incident or any injuries was readily available as of 1:30 p.m., Pickett added.