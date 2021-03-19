UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of Castaic brush fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed Friday they had stopped the forward progress of a brush fire within a half-hour of first receiving the call.

A first-alarm brush fire response was issued after a big rig vehicle fire spread to nearby brush at 12:45 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, a few miles north of Lake Hughes Road.

Firefighters climb a steep hillside to battle a brush fire sparked by commercial truck that caugh fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road Friday. March 19, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“It did get into the brush,” said Jon Matheny, a Fire Department spokesman. “We have aircraft en route.”

Officials first reported a quarter-acre fire, but at 1 p.m. updated the size to 1 acre. At 1:24 p.m. units on the scene said they had stopped the blaze’s forward progress, holding it to that first original acre.

Firefighters climb a steep hillside to battle a brush fire sparked by commercial truck that caugh fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road Friday. March 19, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Expect delays if traveling northbound on the 5 freeway through Castaic due to a brush fire that briefly broke out earlier today. Forward progress has been stopped. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March 19, 2021

No structures were damaged or threatened, and no injuries were reported, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Units were still on the scene as of 2 p.m., completing their mop-up and investigating the cause of the big rig fire.

Firefighters climb a steep hillside to battle a brush fire sparked by commercial truck that caugh fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road Friday. March 19, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Firefighters climb a steep hillside to battle a brush fire sparked by commercial truck that caugh fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Lake Hughes Road Friday. March 19, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.