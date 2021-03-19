UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of Castaic brush fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed Friday they had stopped the forward progress of a brush fire within a half-hour of first receiving the call.
A first-alarm brush fire response was issued after a big rig vehicle fire spread to nearby brush at 12:45 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, a few miles north of Lake Hughes Road.
“It did get into the brush,” said Jon Matheny, a Fire Department spokesman. “We have aircraft en route.”
Officials first reported a quarter-acre fire, but at 1 p.m. updated the size to 1 acre. At 1:24 p.m. units on the scene said they had stopped the blaze’s forward progress, holding it to that first original acre.
No structures were damaged or threatened, and no injuries were reported, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department.
Units were still on the scene as of 2 p.m., completing their mop-up and investigating the cause of the big rig fire.