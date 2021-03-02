Emmalee Rainbow launches virtual benefit for LGBTQ+ COVID-19 relief

Sleezehog and Emmalee Rainbow are presenting Music Mends, a virtual benefit

show raising money for Stonewall Community Foundation. It will broadcast via

ViewStub on March 26 at 6 p.m.

Artists such as Santa Clarita Natives Together Pangea, Bleached Ezra Furman and Eliot Sumner will join Rainbow in performing, aiming to mend the wounds

invoked by the COVID-19 pandemic through music and creative means. More

artists and special guests are to be announced.

One hundred percent of proceeds from this event will go to the Stonewall

Community Foundation, aiding in COVID-19 relief for the LGBTQ+ community.

According to studies by the Human Rights Campaign, queer-identifying

Americans are at greater exposure and risk of the virus than straight-identifying

citizens.

“This is such an important cause to me,” Rainbow said. “I wanted to bring the

queer community together in a way that celebrates art and collective healing. We

have so many incredibly talented artists playing, so this event is really a dream

come true.”

Tickets are on sale for $10 each, and additional donations can be made during the stream. For more information, visit www.musicmendsfest.com.